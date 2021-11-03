Northern Lights could illuminate the skies of the north and north-east tonight

People across the north and north-east of Scotland could see the Northern Lights appear tonight following significant solar activity.

The Met Office wrote on Twitter that the chances of seeing the aurora borealis in northern areas of Scotland were high.

This is due to a coronal mass ejection from the sun that occurred on November 2.

The spectacular light show happens when electrically charged particles collide with the Earth’s atmosphere after being released from the sun.

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from the #sun occurred yesterday and this gives a chance of #AuroraBorealis sightings tonight 🔭 Northern areas have a chance of seeing these #NorthernLights, with a lower chance in North Wales and northern England given clear skies #SpaceWeather pic.twitter.com/FXuaMOmeuh — Met Office (@metoffice) November 3, 2021

Residents of the north and north-east took to social media on October 31, when the lights were last visible.

However, the Met Office also acknowledges that areas in the north and north-east will be prone to cloudy conditions throughout most of the night.

