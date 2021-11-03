Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northern Lights could illuminate the skies of the north and north-east tonight

By Ross Hempseed
03/11/2021, 9:14 pm Updated: 03/11/2021, 9:51 pm
Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

People across the north and north-east of Scotland could see the Northern Lights appear tonight following significant solar activity.

The Met Office wrote on Twitter that the chances of seeing the aurora borealis in northern areas of Scotland were high.

This is due to a coronal mass ejection from the sun that occurred on November 2.

The spectacular light show happens when electrically charged particles collide with the Earth’s atmosphere after being released from the sun.

Residents of the north and north-east took to social media on October 31, when the lights were last visible.

However, the Met Office also acknowledges that areas in the north and north-east will be prone to cloudy conditions throughout most of the night.

For a more thorough explanation and tips of how to best capture the lights check out our guide here.