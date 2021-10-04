News / Scotland North-west road closed off due to overturned lorry By Ross Hempseed 04/10/2021, 1:03 pm The A887 Ivermoriston to Bun Loyne road has been closed off due to overturned lorry. The incident happened at around 8.30am on October 4. Police and Ambulance services were called to attend. The driver was checked-over by paramedics as a precaution. The road remains closed until the overturned lorry can be recovered. More to Follow Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe