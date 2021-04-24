North-east records 13 new coronavirus cases as Scottish second vaccine toll nears one million

There have been 13 new cases of coronavirus across the north-east in the last 24 hours, the latest figures have shown.

Across Scotland, there have been 177 cases and four deaths. Two of the deaths occurred in West Dunbartonshire, one in Glasgow and one in Dundee.

There were seven new cases in Aberdeen City, five in Moray and one in Aberdeenshire.

No new Covid deaths were recorded in the north-east.

The region’s total now stands at 14,877 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 225,028 with the new cases representing 1.1% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,651.

A total of 93 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 12 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions and the number in ICU remain at the same level as yesterday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,895,925 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,671,074 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,764,607 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 993,180 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.