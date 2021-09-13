North and north-east dogs and their owners wanted to become ‘Canine Critics’ and review accommodation

Canine Cottages are on the hunt for dog owners and their pets from the north and north-east for an exciting new opportunity to review holiday homes across the UK.

The Canine Critics competition, which is in its fourth year, has applicants battle it out for one of 10 Canine Critic positions.

Applicants who become a Canine Critic will be the company’s ‘paws on the ground’, reviewing holiday homes around the country and ‘sniffing out’ the best adventures for dogs.

Interest in Canine Critics have grown considerably over the last few years with just 7,000 applications in its debut year to 60,000 in 2020.

This year’s competition is hotly contested and dog owners from across the north and north-east are being urged to apply.

The successful dogs and their owners will share in a prize bundle and be featured across the company’s social media channels.

Ali Taylor, Battersea’s Head of Canine Behaviour and star of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs will be joining the panel this year to judge the rescue category.

The dog-friendly north of Scotland

Canine Cottages supplies vacationers with properties that allow you to take your four-legged friend with you.

They have around 450 dog friendly properties in Scotland with over 100 in the Highlands and Grampian regions.

The north of Scotland provides an abundance of nature trails, walking routes and remote historic sites for visitors to enjoy and so Canine Cottages have tapped into this by providing a large variety of properties in the area.

Attractions across the Highlands include Dog Falls, a spectacular waterfall in Glen Affric with trails ideal for experienced and casual dog-walkers.

Jacobite Cruises, based in Inverness, operates trips on Loch Ness and through the Caledonian Canal and dogs are welcomed on board free of charge.

Canine Cottages PR & communications manager, Shannon Keary says: “Canine Critics 2020 was just the light-hearted fun we all needed, and it’s been a pleasure to send so many beautiful pups on their holidays this year to explore what the UK has to offer.

“Although the judging process is never easy, the last litter of Critics have been wonderful, and we’ve all got to know and love each of them.

“This year, we’re recruiting another 10 four-legged friends to join our pack and explore with their humans, giving their paw of approval to our canine-friendly properties.”