No threat from Alba Party in Kirkcaldy despite local MP defecting, says newly-elected SNP MSP

The Alba Party made little impact amongst voters in Kirkcaldy despite the local MP defecting to the party, according to the area’s newly-elected MSP.

The SNP’s David Torrance told The Courier he hadn’t heard many voters even mention Alex Salmond’s pro-independence party.

Neale Hanvey, who represents Kirkcaldy in the House of Commons, joined fellow MP Kenny MacAskill in defecting in March.