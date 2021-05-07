Show Links
No threat from Alba Party in Kirkcaldy despite local MP defecting, says newly-elected SNP MSP

By Alasdair Clark
07/05/2021, 7:20 pm
The Alba Party made little impact amongst voters in Kirkcaldy despite the local MP defecting to the party, according to the area’s newly-elected MSP.

The SNP’s David Torrance told The Courier he hadn’t heard many voters even mention Alex Salmond’s pro-independence party.

Neale Hanvey, who represents Kirkcaldy in the House of Commons, joined fellow MP Kenny MacAskill in defecting in March.

