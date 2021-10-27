Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

‘No rail services’ across most of Scotland unless strike action called off

By Adele Merson
27/10/2021, 10:13 am
Extinction Rebellion Scotland's Blue Rebels perform outside the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, where the global climate change conference Cop26 will take place.

ScotRail says “no rail services” will be provided outside Glasgow and Edinburgh for two weeks during COP26, if strikes go ahead.

Rail bosses have given RMT union until 5pm today to accept a 4.7% pay deal or they insist the “offer is off the table”, with just days until the climate conference begins.

David Simpson, operations director at ScotRail, told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that should strike action go ahead during the summit, only two routes are likely to run.

These would focus on connecting Glasgow and Edinburgh and running a service from Glasgow Central to the city’s SEC, where COP26 is being held.

‘No rail services’

He added that “if the RMT strike goes ahead there will be no rail services” outside these routes and the rail operator is “unable” to provide replacement buses.

The RMT rail union said a “gun is being pointed at its head” after a Wednesday deadline was set for accepting a pay offer which would avoid a strike during COP26.

Members of the union who work for ScotRail plan to strike during the two-week global climate conference in protest at pay and conditions, with action due to begin on November 1.

A flag with a picture of earth on it alongside text relating to COP26 Glasgow
The COP26 conference takes place in Glasgow from October 31 until November 12. 

Scotland’s Transport Minister Graeme Dey said he “hopes” a strike can be avoided but admitted the “signs are not optimistic”. 

Mr Simpson told the BBC ScotRail has been “talking continuously” since improving the offer it made to them.

He added: “The other three trade unions have accepted that offer and we’re hopeful that RMT will reconsider their position and accept what is a very positive offer given the financial position of the industry at present by the deadline tonight to enable us to plan for a rail’s service during the COP26 summit and deliver rail’s contribution to that event.”

‘Ball is in the SNP’s court’

Mr Dey is already facing calls to quit if a deal cannot be reached to prevent the strike during the climate summit – which is set to bring some 30,000 people to Glasgow.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said “time is running out to get a fair deal for Scotland’s rail workers and avoid a shutdown during COP26”.

Transport Minister Graeme Dey is facing pressure over the handling of the rail strikes.

He added: “We stand ready to get back round the table right now but the political leadership in Scotland need to lift their arbitrary deadlines and clear the road blocks to getting those talks back on.

“The ball is in the SNP’s court. They need to take responsibility for bringing us to this point and get into a dialogue with the union that puts pay justice on the agenda. We are waiting.”