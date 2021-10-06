Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon urged to intervene in Braemar ambulance crisis

By Adele Merson
06/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 06/10/2021, 11:49 am
Nicola Sturgeon has been asked to directly intervene in issues surrounding rural ambulance provision in Braemar.

The first minister has been asked to step in and help a Deeside community at the centre of an ambulance crisis.

In February, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett called on former Health Secretary Jeane Freeman to tackle the problems of single-crewed ambulances in and around Braemar.

This was prompted following the death of Braemar care home manager Pam Anderson in September 2020, but also comes amid a national ambulance waiting times crisis which has seen the army drafted in to help paramedics.

However, the Conservative MSP says he has had no response to his letter, which is now sitting with Ms Freeman’s successor Humza Yousaf, eight months later.

‘Simply not good enough’

He now asks Nicola Sturgeon to intervene directly on the the matter, stating that a 210-day waiting time is “simply not good enough”.

Since Braemar’s own ambulance was withdrawn in 2007, the nearest vehicle has been based in Ballater, a 17-mile drive away.

Mrs Anderson had to wait 40 minutes for a two-man crew from Tomintoul to take her – as the first ambulance to arrive only had one crew member.

Pam Anderson, 74, from Braemar died from a heart attack on September in the back of an emergency vehicle trying to get to hospital.

However, the 74-year-old tragically died on the way to hospital in Aberdeen, leading her husband Douglas to plea for improved ambulance provision in Braemar.

Since Mr Burnett wrote to Ms Freeman, another of his constituents, Bill Ritchie from Tarland, suffered a heart attack and waited on two ambulances because the first one only had one crew member.

The Aberdeenshire West MSP says: “Since I sent my original letter, a constituent of mine has had a heart attack, where a single-crewed ambulance turned up only to say it would have to call another unit with two crew to take him to hospital – the very issue I raised in my letter to your Cabinet Secretary.

Alexander Burnett has written to Nicola Sturgeon for help on the Braemar ambulance crisis.

“So I am extremely disappointed that despite the fact I had raised concerns, this constituent still had to suffer further than necessary.”

‘Wide range of resources’

Responding to the issue last month, a Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the Braemar area is served by ambulance stations in Ballater, Tomintoul, Alford and Banchory.

She added: “While these are the stations which are geographically the closest, the ambulance service will always dispatch the nearest, most appropriate response.

“The service has a wide range of resources which can be deployed depending on the nature of the incident and the condition of the patient, such as ambulances, paramedic response units, air ambulances, advanced practitioners, co-responders that we have based in Braemar and community first responders.

The military has been drafted in to help paramedics with the crisis engulfing the ambulance service.

“We are currently engaging with the local community representatives and are looking at a number of areas.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said last week that “particular issues in relation to rural communities, remote communities, and island communities, perhaps haven’t got quite the airing or the focus over the last few weeks”.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.