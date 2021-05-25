Nicola Sturgeon hails ‘fantastic milestone’ in vaccination efforts despite Covid cases across Scotland continuing to rise

22% of 18-29 year-olds registered for their vaccine within the first 16 hours of it being announced that they could do so.

It was announced on Sunday, May 23 that anyone between the ages of 18 and 29 could register.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon provided an update on the current coronavirus situation in Scotland as positive cases continue to rise.

Cases in Scotland as a whole have risen over the past week, and have doubled in the last 16 days.

Two deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The rise in cases is thought to be due to the easing of restrictions and the presence of the April 0.2 variant.

The first minister explained that the success of the vaccine rollout could be breaking the link between positive cases and deaths.

This could mean that rising case numbers will not always mean stricter restrictions moving forward.

Plans for the first 100 days coronavirus recovery plans will be announced in parliament tomorrow.

Glasgow to remain in level 3

Glasgow is currently the only area that remains under level 3 restrictions. The first minister said there are signs for “cautious optimism,” but that cases are still rising.

Though they may be starting to stabilise due to public health intervention and community efforts, Glasgow will remain in level 3.

This decision will continue to be evaluated on an ongoing basis.

Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that plans for Glasgow to host the upcoming Euros will not change as guidance on crowds remains the same.

East Renfrewshire was also raised as a potential cause for concern at last week’s briefing. The first minister said cases may have fallen slightly, but that it is still important to remain cautious.

Moray was allowed to drop down to level 2 restrictions on Friday, May 21 as cases in the area dropped. This decision has not been revoked.

A “fantastic milestone” in vaccination efforts

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 16,421 people had received their first dose of the vaccine on Monday, while 29,035 Scots were given their second dose.

With the total number of doses of vaccine being given now topping five million, the first minister said this was a “fantastic milestone” and also a “massive logistical achievement for all of our vaccination teams across the country”.

The first minister said that, over the weekend, though uptake rate was high, there were also a large number of missed appointments.

Yesterday, it emerged that around half the coronavirus vaccine appointments The SSE Hydro in Glasgow were missed.

The concert venue originally formed part of the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, which closed at the end of March having opened in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) last year, and has the capacity to administer up to 10,000 jabs per day.

Today, Ms Sturgeon stressed there were many reasons why vaccination appointments are being missed, including letters being sent to old addresses and people being unable to attend due to work commitments.

She said uptake rates are still very high, but said everyone had a part to play in making the vaccine programme a success.

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said he had never seen uptake of a vaccination programme as high.

The first minister said that updated advice means that the time between vaccinations has been reduced from 12 weeks to eight weeks.

The predicted date of the end of July for all adults to be offered their vaccinations could be affected as a result, and is also highly dependent on supply.

UK travel restrictions

At last week’s briefing, Nicola Sturgeon announced travel restrictions on Bedford, Bolton or Blackburn/Darwen and asked any Scots planning a trip there to postpone it.

This was due to the prevalence of the April 0.2 strain of the virus in those areas.

The first minister did not announce any changes to these travel restrictions.

Vaccine passports or certificates are something that are being considered, the first minister announced. She said that she recognises the fact that proof of vaccination may become necessary to attend certain events or travel to certain countries as we move forward.