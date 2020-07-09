Nicola Sturgeon unveils ‘most significant milestone yet’ in Scotland’s journey out of lockdown

Scots will be allowed to visit multiple households and stay overnight for the first time since March after Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the “most significant milestone yet” in Scotland’s journey out of lockdown.

The first minister confirmed the country is ready to enter phase three of her routemap for lifting restrictions but warned the coming weeks will be a “time of real danger” as officials try to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus.

Ms Sturgeon said the new measures represent the most substantial easing of lockdown so far, and phase three is expected to last longer than previous stages and “may well” stretch beyond the next review of restrictions on July 30.

The SNP leader said it was “undoubtedly a time for cautious hope” but warned the public to keep up their guard and avoid crowded places “literally like the plague”.

She stressed eliminating Covid-19 “as far as possible now, ahead of the almost inevitable challenges we will face come winter, remains our objective”.

“It is only because of our collective action – our love for and solidarity with each other – that we have made so much progress,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“Now is not the time to drop our guard. Let’s all keep doing the right things, to keep ourselves safe, protect others and save lives.”

Under the new rules, Scots will be able to meet with up to two other households indoors from Friday in groups of up to eight. Groups of up to 15 people, from a maximum of five different households, will also be able to meet outdoors.

Couples who do not live together will no longer have to physically distance and in what was described as “one of the highest risk changes we have made so far”, people will be able to stay overnight with a different household.

From Monday, organised outdoor play and contact sports can resume for children and young people under 18, non-essential shops inside shopping centres can reopen, and dental practices can see registered patients for “non-aerosol” procedures.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed indoor pubs, restaurants and cafes will reopen from July 15 and exemptions from the current two-metre social distancing rule will be available for some businesses that introduce “mitigating measures”.

These include clear information for customers, revised seating plans, and for all hospitality venues, recording contact details of customers to help support the Scottish Government’s test and protect programme.

Scotland’s tourism sector will reopen on the same date, as well as childcare, hairdressers and barbers. Museums, galleries, cinemas and libraries will also open from Wednesday, with strict physical distancing and advanced ticketing in place.

Places of worship will reopen for communal prayer, congregational services and contemplation with limited attendance numbers and physical distancing – although final guidance for faith leaders is still being finalised.

Restrictions on attendance at services and ceremonies for funerals, weddings and civil partnerships will be eased, although full-scale gatherings are still not permitted and some mitigation measures will remain.

Ms Sturgeon also set a date for the first time for the reopening of personal retail services such as beauticians and nail salons, which will happen from July 22.

Universities and colleges will able to implement a phased return to campuses from the same date, and the first minister said she remains committed to schools reopening fully from August 11.

No date has yet been set for the reopening of “non-essential” offices, indoor gyms, entertainment venues and bingo halls, or the resumption of live outdoor events, which Ms Sturgeon admitted had presented “particular challenges” for officials.

“Scotland has made great progress in tackling Covid,” she said.

“We should all savour our first indoor meetings and meals with friends, our first pint in a pub or catch up over coffee. Many of us are looking forward to our first non-amateur haircut in months.

“And there will be other milestones and reunions that we will enjoy over the next few weeks. They have been hard earned by all of us.”