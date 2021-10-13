Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon told to intervene over north-east ‘freeport’ jobs fears

By Andy Philip
13/10/2021, 6:00 am
The first minister is facing calls to review a decision to drop out of UK-wide talks to secure ports with special tax status.

Conservatives in Aberdeen want Nicola Sturgeon to hear their concerns the region will miss out on a major jobs boost.

It follows months of strained talks between the Scottish and UK governments over potential “freeport” status, which gives sites the ability to defer tax until products are moved on.

Interest has been shown from Aberdeen, Peterhead, Cromarty Firth, Dundee and Grangemouth.

Talks collapsed in September, six months after we revealed the UK Government was prepared to step in and take charge itself.

‘Stubborn constitutional politics’

The SNP-Green administration at Holyrood now wants to pursue its own “green ports” plan.

Holyrood does not control the same level of business, customs and tax laws as Westminster, leading to concerns any separate scheme will fall short of expectation.

Douglas Lumsden, a Conservative MSP in the North East region, said UK minister Michael Gove met Aberdeen city council leader Jenny Laing for talks, and now wants the First Minister to do the same.

MSP Douglas Lumsden
In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, he said freeport status could be “game changing”.

He added: “Will the Scottish Government commit to undertaking a review on its decision to not progress with the UK freeport model to ensure that Aberdeen, and the greater north-east, do not miss out on the creation of thousands of jobs through sheer stubborn constitutional politics that threatens to reduce Scotland’s standing in the world?

“As always, I would be more than happy to meet with you to discuss freeports and the importance of job creation for Aberdeen and the north-east.”

Why did talks collapse?

SNP Government trade minister Ivan McKee had been moving to an agreement in summer, but could not get UK Government Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to adopt red-line requests.

In a move seen by Tories as a warning sign, the SNP’s new Green coalition partners previously described the policy as “state sponsored tax dodging with no place in a progressive Scotland”.

In a statement confirming talks had ended, Mr McKee announced Scotland will go it alone with a different focus on “fair work” and carbon emissions.

“These are central tenets of Scotland’s future economy and principles we cannot compromise on,” he said.

“The UK Government’s offer does not reflect this, provide fair set-up funding or, indeed, recognise the vital role the real living wage plays in secure pay and employment contracts.”

Freeports: UK Government set to create special tax status zone in Scotland as talks collapse