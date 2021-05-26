The SNP and Greens could work together in a formal deal in government, the First Minister announced.

Nicola Sturgeon said talks are under way on specific policy areas for co-operation.

“It is not inconceivable that a cooperation agreement could lead in future to a Green minister or ministers being part of this government,” Ms Sturgeon said in a statement at Holyrood on Wednesday.

“The key point for today is that we are both agreeing to come out of our comfort zones to find new ways of working for the common good.”

Informal talks have been held since the election on May 6 but neither party had committed to anything more formal in the run up to the vote.

Officials from the civil service are now supporting talks on “ground-breaking” ambitions.

She made the remarks while updating MSPs on what the SNP government intends to do in its first 100 days.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I can confirm that the Scottish Government and the Scottish Green Party will enter structured talks, supported by the civil service, with a view to reaching – if we can – a formal cooperation agreement.

“Exactly what the content, extent and scope of any agreement will be is what the talks will focus on.

“And, of course, any agreement that emerges from these talks will be subject to the necessary approval processes of the Cabinet and each of our parties.

“But what we hope to achieve is potentially ground-breaking.”

‘Green recovery’

The SNP fell short of a majority in the election but are still by far the largest party.

With the Greens, they have a working majority and form a pro-independence bloc at Holyrood.

Scottish Greens co-Leader Lorna Slater said: “Scotland desperately needs a green recovery from the pandemic that leaves no-one behind, while time is running out for meaningful action on the climate emergency.

“The Scottish Greens have always worked constructively with other parties, delivering meaningful change, like free bus travel for young people, and earlier this month the public returned the largest-ever Green group to parliament to take that work further and faster.

“We hope that through these talks we can deliver real change.”

The Greens said they have drawn from the experience of their colleagues in Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Green co-leader Patrick Harvie added: “Green parties across Europe and in countries like New Zealand have in recent years rolled up their sleeves and worked with other parties to deliver a better future.

“But they have also shown that there is more than one way for government and opposition parties to work together, without losing the ability to challenge one another.”