Nicola Sturgeon says emergency powers to combat coronavirus in place ‘within days’

Nicola Sturgeon says emergency powers to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place “within days”.

She spoke as it was revealed that four more people have died of Covid-19 in Scotland – taking the total to 14.

The First Minister said: “Life should not be carrying on as normal right now

“So if it is then you are not doing the right things and I want you to please put that right.

“The vast majority of people are making very serious efforts to reduce their contact.

“Within days we will have emergency powers and will use them but please don’t rely on that. Do it now.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: