Nicola Sturgeon said Delta variant will ‘rip through unvaccinated’, Irish leader claims

Nicola Sturgeon warned the Irish Taoiseach the Delta variant will “rip through an unvaccinated population” during a phone call, he claims.

Micheál Martin, the country’s Prime Minister, made the revelation while addressing the Irish Parliament over the country’s postponement of indoor hospitality on Wednesday.

He said that during a phone call on Tuesday, the First Minister told him the Delta variant will “rip through an unvaccinated population”.

Mr Martin’s remarks comes just a day after Ms Sturgeon gave a Covid-19 briefing in which she said there are no plans to reintroduce restrictions or abandon moved to ease those already in place.

However, she stressed the country faces a “critical moment” and now is the time to “keep the heid”.

‘All their eggs are in the vaccination basket’

Speaking to the Irish Parliament, Mr Martin said: “I spoke yesterday with Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland.

“She used a very telling phrase. She said Delta will rip through an unvaccinated population.

“All their eggs are in the vaccination basket. They are 60% vaccinated and there are some hopeful signs that there may be a breaking of the link between case numbers and hospitalisations, but that is not certain yet and will take more monitoring.”

1/ Today’s reported Covid figures show a further increase – however, the vaccination impact is still clear. Vaccines are now doing much of the work we needed heavy restrictions to do in the last wave. And thankfully, we continue to see a much lower burden of serious illness… https://t.co/OmKnIdre5m — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 30, 2021

Almost 4,000 coronavirus cases were recorded across Scotland in the last 24 hours – a record high.

There were 3,887 cases reported on Wednesday, up from 3,118 on Tuesday.

A total of 235 people are in hospital, an increase of 20, and 19 people were in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Two deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

It comes on the same day a new report from Public Health Scotland (PHS) revealed almost 2,000 people with lab-confirmed Covid-19 attended at least one event marking Scotland’s Euros campaign while infectious with the disease.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.