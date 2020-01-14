Nicola Sturgeon reacts to Boris Johnson’s decision to reject IndyRef2 request

The UK Government has rejected a request by Nicola Sturgeon for a second vote on Scottish Independence.

Boris Johnson rejected the call for Holyrood to be given the power to hold a fresh vote on independence, saying in a letter to the First Minister: “I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums.”

Mr Johnson said: “Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade, with Scottish schools, hospitals and jobs again left behind because of a campaign to separate the UK.

“It is time that we all worked to bring the whole of the United Kingdom together and unleash the potential of this great country.”

Today I have written to Nicola Sturgeon. The Scottish people voted decisively to keep our United Kingdom together, a result which both the Scottish and UK Governments committed to respect. Let's make 2020 a year of growth and opportunity for the whole of the UK 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JjQp3X2J2n — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 14, 2020

In response to Mr Johnson’s tweet, Ms Sturgeon posted: “Tories are terrified of Scotland’s right to choose – because they know that when given the choice we’ll choose independence. Tories have no positive case for the union – so all they can do is attempt to deny democracy. It will not stand.

“The problem for the Tories is the longer they try to block democracy, the more they show the Westminster union is not one of equals and fuel support for independence. This response predictable – but also unsustainable and self defeating. Scotland will have the right to choose.”