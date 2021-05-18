Nicola Sturgeon officially re-elected as first minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has been officially re-instated as first minister of Scotland.

Despite holding the position since 2014 and being the leader of the largest party in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon did not automatically become first minister following the Scottish Parliament election.

However MSPs today voted her back into the top position on Tuesday 18 May after winning 64 of the 129 votes available.

Both Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, and Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, stood against her for the position, but neither won enough votes to challenge Ms Sturgeon.

Douglas Ross received 31 votes and Willie Rennie got four, with 28 people abstaining from the vote.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The Scottish Parliament has re-elected @NicolaSturgeon as the First Minister of Scotland. 💛 Together, let's get on with emerging out of COVID, building a fairer recovery, and securing Scotland's right to choose independence. pic.twitter.com/m8WbB8xsRr — The SNP (@theSNP) May 18, 2021

In 2016 Willie Rennie also stood against Nicola Sturgeon for the position of first minister, but only won five votes to Ms Sturgeon’s 63.

She will now be sworn in at the Court of Session on Wednesday 19 May and later this week will appoint ministers to her government.

Nicola Sturgeon’s journey to becoming first minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon was born in Irvine, North Ayrshire in 1970 and joined the SNP at the age of 16.

At the time, she said she chose to join the SNP rather than Scottish Labour because she felt it was wrong for Scotland to be governed by a Conservative government it had not elected.

She studied law at Glasgow University and went onto work as a solicitor in Drumchapel Law Centre, before she was elected to Holyrood as a Glasgow MSP in 1999 at the age of 29.

When John Swinney resigned as leader of the SNP in 2004 she launched a leadership bid, but withdrew after Alex Salmond decided to run.

However she went on to become the deputy leader of the party and stood in for Alex Salmond as the party’s Holyrood leader while Mr Salmond was a MP in Westminster.

After the SNP’s victory in 2007 she became health secretary and oversaw the reversal of A&E closures and the introduction of free prescriptions.

She then took on the role of first minister in 2014 after Alex Salmond stepped down in the wake of the independence referendum.

In that election, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson stood against her for first minister – however Ms Sturgeon won 66 votes and Ms Davidson only secured 15.

After the 2016 Scottish Parliament election she retained her position as first minister, and in the past year has lead the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

She will become the longest serving first minister of Scotland since devolution next year.

Previous first ministers of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon is the fifth first minister Scotland has had since devolution in 1999.

The ‘first’ first minister was Donald Dewar – he was part of Tony Blair’s Labour cabinet and served as secretary of state for Scotland in 1997.

He became known as the “father of the nation” when devolution happened in 1999, and he went on to become a MSP for Glasgow Anniesland.

However on 10 October 2000 he fell on the pavement outside his official residence and later died from a brain haemorrhage.

Henry McLeish took on the role in 2000, having previously been a devolution minister in the former Scottish Office and playing a key role in delivering the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

However he became embroiled in a row over his Westminster constituency office expenses, known as “Officegate”.

He was seen to be unable to resolve the matter, and was forced to step down as first minister only a year into the job.

Jack McConnell became first minister in 2001 and was best known for introducing the smoking ban and forging links with Malawi.

He stood down as Scottish Labour leader after the SNP’s election victory in 2007 and moved to the backbenches for four years.

Alex Salmond is currently the longest serving first minister of Scotland.

His time as leader of Scotland will be best known for the 2014 independence referendum, however in recent years he has hit the headlines for his court appearance and for going on to found the Alba Party.

After he stood down following the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, Nicola Sturgeon took up the position and has remained in office ever since.