Nicola Sturgeon ‘must now do her part’ and follow Boris Johnson’s lockdown lead, Scottish Tories argue

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to follow Boris Johnson’s decision to allow pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers to reopen from early July.

The prime minister, announcing a relaxation to social distancing rules south of the border, said the “national hibernation” was beginning to end and that “life is returning to our streets”.

Mr Johnson said “all parts of the UK are now travelling in the same direction” as senior Scottish Tories urged the first minister to take similar action.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the Scottish Government “must start looking at how to open our economy safely”.

He said: “I would urge the Scottish Government to also act quickly and decisively to help Scottish businesses get back on their feet.

“Scotland’s hospitality sector – such a crucial part of our economy – is crying out for a reduction in the ‘two-metre rule’ and certainty about when it can reopen.”

North-east MP Andrew Bowie added: “Nicola Sturgeon must now do her part in getting Scotland back to work.

“That is not just my opinion, but that of educators, businesses and the SNP’s own advisers.”

Ms Sturgeon has confirmed a review of social distancing rules is under way, but said the current position in Scotland “remains the same”.

Under Mr Johnson’s changes in England, indoor gatherings involving two separate households will be permitted – including the possibility of staying overnight in homes, hotels or B&Bs.

However, “close proximity” businesses including nightclubs, soft play centres, indoor gyms, nail bars and beauty salons will remain shut as will bowling alleys and water parks.

Our principle is to trust the British public to use their common sense in the full knowledge of the risks, remembering that the more we open up, the more vigilant we will need to be.” Boris Johnson

Live performances at concert halls and theatres are also still banned, partly due to the risk posed by singing in spreading the virus.

Where the two-metre rule cannot be applied it will be replaced with a “one metre-plus” measure, with the protection offered by other mitigation measures such as the use of face coverings, increased hygiene or layout changes in premises.

The prime minister said “difficult judgements” had to be made and “every step is scrupulously weighed against the evidence”.

He added: “Our principle is to trust the British public to use their common sense in the full knowledge of the risks, remembering that the more we open up, the more vigilant we will need to be.”

Mr Johnson said the measures will help restore a sense of normality after “the toughest restrictions in peacetime history”.

He told MPs: “Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end and life is returning to our streets and to our shops, the bustle is starting to come back and a new, but cautious, optimism is palpable.”

But he said the virus has not gone away and the government “will not hesitate to apply the brakes and reintroduce restrictions – even at national level – if required”.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, responding to the announcement in the Commons, cautioned: “The virus has not gone away. The margins for ensuring the virus does not take off again remain tight.

“Keeping people safe remains the first priority. We cannot put a price on human life.”

Mr Johnson replied: “Mr Blackford is right to express the caution that he does, he’s right to anticipate the risk of second spikes. And that is, I’m afraid, that we will see future outbreaks and I must be absolutely clear with the House about that.

“We will see future outbreaks and we will be in a much better position now to control those outbreaks.”

The comments came as Number 10 announced the daily coronavirus press conference would be scrapped in favour of ad hoc briefings.

Briefings will instead take place to “coincide with significant announcements”, according to a UK Government spokesman.

It follows the decision this month to cut the weekend question and answer sessions due to viewing figures being “significantly lower” on Saturdays and Sundays.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “We’ll continue to hold press conferences to coincide with significant announcements, including with the Prime Minister.

“We will be publishing all of the data which has previously been included in the press conference slides every week day.”