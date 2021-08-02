Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nicola Sturgeon invites Boris Johnson for talks during Scotland visit

By David Mac Dougall
02/08/2021, 2:00 pm Updated: 02/08/2021, 2:31 pm
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Bute House in Edinburgh ahead of their meeting.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has extended an invitation to Boris Johnson for talks at Bute House in Edinburgh while he’s visiting Scotland this week.

In a letter sent on Monday, Ms Sturgeon wrote “I understand you will be in Scotland later this week and thought this might offer us an opportunity for us to meet in person in Edinburgh for a discussion on the current Covid situation and our respective plans for recovery.”

The first minister says the talks should focus on “areas where it is important that our governments work together.”

Writing on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon noted that she hadn’t met with Mr Johnson for a while and that although the pair “differ politically” the two governments “must work together” where they can.

PM heading north on UK government visit

It is understood that Boris Johnson will be coming to Scotland for a two-day visit this week making stops in the Central Belt and north-east where he will meet local businesses.

He is also going to meet Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross for talks during his trip north of the border.

The last time the PM visited Scotland was in January when he toured Valneva research facilities in Livingston, and met Royal Scots Dragoon Guards setting up a vaccination centre in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

On that January visit Mr Johnson vowed to be a regular visitor to Scotland, especially during the Holyrood election campaign and said “wild horses” wouldn’t keep him away.

He insisted that he would be “campaigning across the whole of the country” but in fact did not come to Scotland at all in the last six months.