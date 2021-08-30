Nicola Sturgeon ‘effectively sacked chief constable Stephen House’ despite public backing

Nicola Sturgeon effectively sacked Scotland’s first chief constable, Sir Stephen House, despite publicly backing him after the force failed to respond to a fatal crash for three days, one of the first minister’s former top aides has claimed.

In a new book, Break-Up: How Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon Went to War, Noel Dolan says Sir Stephen was summoned to Holyrood and “effectively dismissed” – despite the employment of police staff not being within the gift of politicians.