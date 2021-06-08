Nicola Sturgeon announces when the next restrictions review will take place in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has announced when the next review of restrictions in Scotland will take place, as she told the nation that there will be no imminent changes to the localised levels.

The first minister will review the restriction levels on June 21, with any changes being implemented on June 28.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, she confirmed that there would be no immediate changes to the current restriction levels.

There has been a 50% rise in coronavirus cases in the last week and the delta variant now accounts for the majority of Scottish cases.

The first minister believes we have “firm grounds for optimism” despite the rising case numbers.

Vaccination roll-out

Over half the adult population in Scotland have received both doses of the vaccine, and around 75% have had their first dose.

Meanwhile, 27% of those aged 18-19 have received their first dose.

The government are now waiting for advice on vaccinating those under 17, and aim to move “as quickly as practically possible” if it is confirmed the vaccine can be used on over 12-year-olds.

“It is vital that we rely on expert advice in all of our vaccination decisions,” she said.

The first minister also believes the vaccine was reducing the number of people who need hospital care for the virus.

She explained: “At the start of the year, around 10% of new Covid cases were admitted to hospital. Over the course of May, that was 5%.

“However, it is important that we continue to monitor the data so that the full impact of the Delta variant can be assessed.”