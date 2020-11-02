NHS Highland formally takes over Skye care home where 10 residents died after Covid outbreak

NHS Highland has today taken over the Skye care home which was earlier at the centre of an outbreak of Covid-19.

The health authority has reached an agreement with HC One to complete the formal process.

Home Farm Care Home in Portree was at the centre of an outbreak in late April where 10 residents died after contracting Covid-19.

At the height of the outbreak, 29 residents and 27 members of staff tested positive.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed in September that funding had been provided by the Scottish Government to allow the local health board to take over the facility.

NHS Highland has been working closely with the previous care provider after the health board was forced to step in and take over running of the home following “serious and significant concerns” identified by the Care Inspectorate.

As part of the process, an interim registered manager was appointed to lead the care home through the change of ownership from HC One to NHS Highland.

NHS Highland has said essential maintenance will now be undertaken in the “weeks and months ahead” .

Work will “update and improve the look and feel of the building, while ensuring that Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to and any noise and disruption is kept to a minimum.”

David Park, NHS Highland’s deputy chief executive, said: “I know that this has been an extremely challenging period for residents, relatives and staff.

“NHS Highland’s primary aim throughout this time has been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the residents and to improve standards of care within Home Farm.

“This remains our focus and we are committed to ensuring the standards of care continue to improve.

“We will remain in close contact with residents and their relatives to ensure they are kept up-to-date as this work continues to progress.”