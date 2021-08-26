NHS Grampian report two deaths as 4,925 new Covid cases recorded across Scotland

Two people from the north-east people have died from Covid in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14 deaths were recorded across Scotland alongside 4,925 new cases of coronavirus.

This is lower from yesterdays recorded figure of 5,021 – the highest number of cases reported across Scotland in a 24 hour period since the pandemic began.

A “circuit-breaker” lockdown is among a number of options being considered by the Scottish Government to curb rocketing Covid case numbers and increasing hospitalisations.

There were 426 people in hospital yesterday with the virus, and a further 47 in intensive care.

The test positivity rate remains high at 11.5%.

Regional breakdown

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

NHS Grampian is now the fifth highest reporting board after recording 305 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Aberdeenshire accounts for 143 new cases and Aberdeen City reported 128 cases.

Moray recorded 34 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government vaccine roll-out, 4,092,295 people have received their first dose and 3,617,687 have received their second dose.

During her briefing on Tuesday the first minister praised the “genuinely remarkable uptake figures” for the vaccination, and said 80% of over 18s had received both doses, including 95% of over 40s.

Ms Sturgeon urged those over 16 to get vaccinated, however, also pointed out that vaccination “doesn’t provide anyone of any age with 100% protection”.