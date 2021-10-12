NHS Grampian records two deaths as Covid seven-day case positivity rate remains high

Two people have died in the north-east as seven-day case positivity rate remains high in the area.

NHS Grampian recorded 192 new cases of Covid over the past 24 hours.

This brings their total number of cases in the last seven days to 2,016, giving the local authority a rate of 344.3 cases per 100,000 people – the fourth highest in Scotland.

Aberdeenshire has a seven-day positivity rate of 404.6, making it the third highest area in Scotland.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland recorded 81 new cases of coronavirus, bringing their seven day total to 692, giving it a rate of 215.7 per 100,000 people.

In the latest Scottish Government figures, a total of 1,908 new cases were reported across Scotland.

A further 27 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, with two in the Aberdeen City area.

Regional breakdown

Latest figures published by the Scottish Government show there has been 100 new Covid cases in Aberdeenshire in the last 24 hours and 56 in Aberdeen City.

Additionally, there were 36 new cases of the virus reported in Moray.

Meanwhile, 63 new cases were recorded in the Highlands and 18 in Argyll and Bute.

The Western Isles reported five new cases of Covid while Shetland reported four and Orkney had none.

There were 935 people in hospital across Scotland with the virus, and a further 51 people in intensive care.

Covid cases remain the highest in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,265,755 people have received their first dose and 3,866,372 have received their second dose.

This indicates that 78.08% of Scots have received their first dose and 70.77% have been double jagged.

Additionally, more than a third of 12 to 15-year-olds have received a coronavirus vaccine in Scotland.