NHS Grampian records lowest Covid figures for July

According to new Scottish Government statistics there have been 1,307 new cases of Covid reported across the country.

NHS Grampian has recorded 91 new cases of the virus, which is the lowest figure for July so far. Additionally, it is the first time less than 100 cases have been recorded by the health board since June 21 when 65 new cases were reported.

Aberdeen City accounted for 42 of the new cases and Aberdeenshire had 33.

Moray recorded 12 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland has recorded 66 new cases and the Western Isles reported 13.

Meanwhile, Shetland recorded five new cases and Orkney had only two in the past 24 hours.

Scottish figures

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

The latest coronavirus data from the Scottish Government shows no neighbourhoods from the north and north-east in the country’s top ten for case rates.

However, half of the north-east neighbourhoods with the highest case rates per 100,000 are in Aberdeen, with Torry East standing out with a rate of 556.6, the top figure in the area.

There are only five neighbourhoods in the Highlands with a case rate higher than 300 per 100,000 population, though three are in Inverness.

There were 478 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 60 people in intensive care.

It has been reported that 11 people confirmed to have Covid have died.

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 3,994,883 people have received the first dose and 3,064,441 have received their second dose.

There has been a decline in people using Scotland’s coronavirus app amid concerns of a so-called “pingdemic” in England.

BBC Scotland reported a further 50,000 people have stopped using the app during July, which has been described by as “concerning”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to keep using the app, which was designed to identify close contacts of confirmed Covid cases quickly.