NHS Grampian: 1 in 5 patients endure four-hour A&E wait as Humza Yousaf called to ‘answer for his job’

More than a fifth of patients across Grampian waited longer than four hours to be seen in A&E, as pressure builds on Humza Yousaf to answer for failings.

Calls have been made for the health secretary to “answer for his job” as new figures show Scotland recorded its worst A&E waiting times on record.

The statistics from Public Health Scotland show just 79.5% of patients in Grampian who went to A&E in the week of September 12 were seen within the four-hour waiting time standard.

The situation was slightly better in the Highlands, where 84.9% of patients passed through A&E units in the target time.

This is against a Scottish Government target of 95%, with opposition politicians claiming “lives are on the line”.

It comes as waiting times worsen across the country, with Scotland recording its worst level on record at an average of 71.5% of patients being seen in four hours.

‘Answer for his job’

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the “horrific” figures had been “years in the making”.

He added: “The health secretary had been warned that emergency care was crumbling, and yet after a month of record-breaking waiting times things still aren’t improving.

“The pressure in the ambulance service and in A&E departments is deeply intertwined, and so as the Health Secretary comes to parliament today he must answer for his job and offer an apology to patients, families and staff.”

The release of the figures comes just hours before Mr Yousaf makes a statement to parliament announcing steps being taken to ease the crisis in the ambulance service.

A total of 1,895 patients across Scotland spent more than eight hours in an A&E department and 551 patients were there for more than 12 hours.

NHS Grampian said earlier this month that Covid-19 patients in the region had surged, putting “huge pressure” on front line staff and hospital capacity.

The health board urged the public to phone 111 before attending at the emergency department or minor injury unit, unless in a “life-threatening situation” in a bid to reduce waiting times.

‘Lives are on the line’

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the crisis in the NHS is “spiralling further and further out of control”.

She added that the Scottish Government must “act now to secure more acute beds for the NHS” as “lives are on the line”.

Sue Webber, Scottish Conservative shadow public health minister, described the figures as a consequence of “Humza Yousaf’s inaction and lack of leadership”.

She added: “It is time Humza Yousaf produced a proper plan to remobilise our health service and give a guarantee that patients will be treated at A&E as quickly as possible.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in her latest Covid-19 update on Tuesday that the NHS is facing “crisis conditions as a result of a global pandemic”.

She added: “We are facing crisis conditions here in Scotland and in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

NHS Grampian has been contacted for comment.