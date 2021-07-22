NHS Grampian now fourth highest board for Covid cases

According to new Scottish Government statistics there have been 1,825 new cases of Covid reported across the country.

NHS Grampian is now the fourth highest reporting board after recording 162 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Aberdeen City accounted for 55 new cases and Aberdeenshire recorded 52.

Moray reported 18 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

There were 488 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 58 people in intensive care.

It has been reported that 22 people confirmed to have Covid have died.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the roll-out of Covid vaccinations, 3,989,927 people have received the first dose and 3,028,271 have received their second dose.

Data from Public Health Scotland shows just under a third (32.1%) of adults in their 30s have been double-jabbed, with the figure for 18 to 29-year-olds at 20.5%.

Murdo Fraser, the Scottish Conservatives’ Covid recovery spokesman, said the country is “not making progress fast enough” and “a much more aggressive targeted social media campaign” advertising jags for younger people is required.

Additionally, it has been reported that more than 50,000 vaccine appointments have been missed in just four months across the north-east.

Figures from NHS Grampian show almost 300,000 received a jab between February and May – meaning around one in seven people failed to turn up.

A self-registration portal is open via NHS Inform, to anyone aged 18 and over.

This website allows people to arrange an appointment at a time that suits them and receive confirmation via text or email.