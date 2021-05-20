New voluntary parking charges rolled out in Nairn to help with influx of summer visitors

New voluntary parking charges are being rolled out in a north town in an attempt to raise funds for local infrastructure.

Funds raised from the parking fees in Nairn will go towards the common good fund as well as increasing CCTV and ongoing maintenance costs in the town.

Highland Council has installed the machines at the Harbour, Cumming Street and The Maggot car parks and they will be switched on tomorrow.

Fees start at £1 for up to two hours.

The trial will run throughout the summer season, then a consultation later in the year will determine future plans.

Councillor Tom Heggie, chairman of the Nairn area committee, said: “The committee welcomes the fact that this new scheme will be monitored over the summer months and a consultation at the end of the season will provide more information around maintenance requirements, the success of the scheme and what the future will look like.”

Purchase and installation of the parking machines has been covered by the Highland Council using the 2021 Visitor Management funding.

The new voluntary charges should also help Nairn cope with the anticipated surge of tourists heading to the area this summer.

Mr Heggie added: “The new parking scheme will also allow us to manage visitors as the town experiences significant traffic management challenges as a result of an influx of visitors or staycationers in the busy holiday season.”