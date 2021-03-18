New species of bee discovered at Highland nature reserve

Several new species of bees has been recorded for the first time at a Highland Perthshire nature reserve.

Bee expert Anthony McCluskey made numerous fresh discoveries at the National Trust for Scotland’s Ben Lawers National Nature Reserve last year.

The floral diversity of the Killin based reserve traditionally provides perfect habitat and sanctuary for nine of the 24 known British bumblebee species, including the rare bilberry bumblebee (Bombus monticola) and the broken-belted bumblebee (Bombus soroeensis).

New species discovered

New research has recorded sightings of female Clarke’s mining bees (Andrena clarkella) for the first time foraging on willow catkins on the Morenish woodland trail.

The widespread species are traditionally very hairy with pollen baskets not only on their legs but on their abdomen too.

Sightings of a rare female Lime-loving furrow bee (Lasioglossum fulvicorne) have also been discovered; marking the ninth time the species has been recorded in Scotland.

Only eight records of this species currently exist across the country, all from a small area in the Cairngorms.

The species is strongly associated with calcareous soils, which can be found on Ben Lawers’ rich landscape.

The first of many discoveries to come

Mr McCluskey spoke of his findings and what they might indicate for future conservation of the species.

He said: “The findings from last year show the importance of providing just the right conditions for these remarkable insects.

“This includes the willows and wildflowers that provide food for the bees, as well as the sunny spaces for them to nest in the ground.

“It was extremely exciting to find several new species at Ben Lawers last year, and no doubt there will be more to discover at this amazing site.”

The new species found on the trail have never been recorded on the reserve and are tricky to identify due to their size and hard-to-spot features.

The reserve offers the perfect environment for these insects, with the newly created woodland providing excellent food sources and nest sites.