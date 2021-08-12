Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New populations of rare insects found in Scotland

By Ellie Milne
12/08/2021, 11:54 am
A short neck oil beetle (Meloe brevicollis) on the Isle of Coll
New populations of rare insect species have been discovered in Scottish locations.

Buglife – The Invertebrate Conservation Trust – has said it is “delighted” by the discoveries of short-necked oil beetles (Meloe brevicollis) and bordered brown lacewing (Megalomus hirtus).

As the only invertebrate conservation charity in Europe, Buglife actively works to save more than 40,000 species of “Britain’s rarest little animals”.

The species of beetle and lacewing are both very rare and are currently part of a new partnership project called Species on the Edge so more about them can be discovered.

Buglife is one of seven charities collaborating with NatureScot to protect, conserve and raise awareness of 40 priority species which inhabit Scotland’s coasts.

Natalie Stevenson, manager at Buglife Scotland, said: “We owe a huge thanks to the skilled entomologists who made these important discoveries, knowing where they are found will help us protect them for the future.”

Bordered brown lacewing (Megalomus hirtus). Supplied by Buglife/Suzanne Burgess.

Vulnerable to extinction

The short-necked oil beetle was believed to only occur on the Isle of Coll in Scotland but has now been discovered on the Isle of Islay and the Isle of Barra.

Until they mature, the beetles attach themselves to solitary mining bees and feed on their resources.

Another “exciting” discovery this year was a new population of the bordered brown lacewing, generally associated with wood sage, on the Sutherland Coast.

Previously, the lacewing species was only found in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh and in a handful of Aberdeenshire coastal sites. The individual eggs can hatch and remain as larvae for up to four years before they emerge as adults.

Both of the species are vulnerable to extinction due to their specific life cycles and limited geographic ranges This means the the discoveries of the new populations are “extremely important”.