New hopes for a polar bear cub at Highland Wildlife Park

Will there be a new polar bear cub at the Highland Wildlife Park next year?

Victoria – the UK’s only female polar bear – has now entered her cubbing box for the winter with park staff hopeful a new resident could be on its way.

Visitors to the park in Kingussie will not be able to spot Victoria over the next few months, but can still see the resident male polar bears – Arktos and Walker.

Victoria, our female polar bear, has entered her cubbing box for the winter. This means you won't be able to spot her during your visit 💙 PAWS CROSSED for the pitter patter of polar bear cub paws 🐾 Don't worry, you can still see our boys Arktos & Walker during your visit 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/6hIzSJ3L0g — Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) November 3, 2021

History made in the Highlands

Victoria, who turns 25 in December, was born at the Rostock Zoo in Germany and brought to Scotland in 2015.

She is mum to the UK’s first cub for 25 years, Hamish, who was moved to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November 2020.

He made history when he was born and went on to become a visitor favourite during his three years in the Highlands.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Victoria and her old mate, Arktos, had been reunited, with hopes they could have another cub together.

The team at the Highland Wildlife Park cares for the polar bears at the park while working to protect the species around the world.

Polar bears are a vulnerable species under threat due to the loss of their habitat with global warming causing ice to melt earlier each year. Due to this, the polar bear population is expected to decrease “significantly” in the next 40 years.