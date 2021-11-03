Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

New hopes for a polar bear cub at Highland Wildlife Park

By Ellie Milne
03/11/2021, 3:52 pm Updated: 03/11/2021, 4:22 pm
Victoria and Hamish on his last day at the Highland Wildlife Park. Picture: Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

Will there be a new polar bear cub at the Highland Wildlife Park next year?

Victoria – the UK’s only female polar bear – has now entered her cubbing box for the winter with park staff hopeful a new resident could be on its way.

Visitors to the park in Kingussie will not be able to spot Victoria over the next few months, but can still see the resident male polar bears – Arktos and Walker.

History made in the Highlands

Victoria, who turns 25 in December, was born at the Rostock Zoo in Germany and brought to Scotland in 2015.

She is mum to the UK’s first cub for 25 years, Hamish, who was moved to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November 2020.

He made history when he was born and went on to become a visitor favourite during his three years in the Highlands.

To go with story by Ellie Milne. Victoria has entered her cubbing box for the winter Picture shows; Victoria and her cub, Hamish. Highland Wildlife Park. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Victoria and her old mate, Arktos, had been reunited, with hopes they could have another cub together.

The team at the Highland Wildlife Park cares for the polar bears at the park while working to protect the species around the world.

Polar bears are a vulnerable species under threat due to the loss of their habitat with global warming causing ice to melt earlier each year. Due to this, the polar bear population is expected to decrease “significantly” in the next 40 years.