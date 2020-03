Thirty six people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland.

The new figures, released by the Scottish Government, show the single largest daily increase in positive cases.

According to the data, there are no new cases in the Grampian area.

A total of 2,280 people have now been tested in Scotland.

A total of 456 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday, up from 373 at the same point on Tuesday, the Department of Health said.