New digital map breaks down funding given to Scottish local authorities to combat coronavirus

The funding awarded to communities across Scotland affected by Covid-19 has been outlined in a new collection of digital maps.

The online dashboard enables users to view financial support by local authority across the main funding streams. An overview map also shows total and per capita funding in each area.

In March Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell announced a £350 million package of emergency funding for communities to help tackle harm caused by the pandemic.

Ms Campbell said: “We are aware of the financial pressures many households are currently facing and these maps show the swift action and substantial financial support we have provided to help people at this difficult time. We have reached every local authority, delivering for communities across Scotland.

“Our £70 million Food Fund, for example, has made sure people in the shielding group can access the food they need while self-isolating. It has also funded essential free school meals for 175,000 children and young people and supported others at risk from the virus or struggling financially.

“When this crisis hit, we proved change could be made rapidly and we must build on that momentum to achieve our long-term goals of reducing poverty and inequality.”

The £350 million funding package was unveiled on March 18. In advance of the Wellbeing Fund and Food Fund being in place, £10 million from each fund was taken to form the £20 million Immediate Priorities Fund (IPF).

Last week, the Cabinet Secretary announced an additional £1.6 million of funding for food distribution network FareShare, which has distributed the equivalent of almost 3.5 million meals since March 23.

Investment by the £50 million Wellbeing Fund has included £8 million for mental health and wellbeing services.

