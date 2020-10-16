New Covid-19 rules in Scotland come into effect today: All you need to know

New Covid-19 rules have come into effect today in Scotland but how do they affect you?

The mandatory face-covering regulations have been tightened, with workers now being required to wear them in workplace canteens.

These rules will change once again on Monday, with the regulations extended to corridors and other communal facilities.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said these new measures were critical in suppressing the virus.

She added: “The new rules are a proportionate additional step which will help employees keep themselves and their colleagues that bit safer.”

Face coverings are already required in public settings such as shops and restaurants and also on public transport.

There are exemptions for some people, including those with certain health conditions and young people.

One face-covering rule has been eased.

Couples no longer have to wear them during weddings or civil partnership ceremonies.