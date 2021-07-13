Nesting gulls delay removal of equipment at Kyleakin Harbour

Work to remove old harbour structures at Kyleakin Harbour near the Isle of Skye have been delayed due to nesting birds.

The structures, known as dolphins, were due to be demolished have now become home to a family of gulls.

Owners of the harbour infrastructure Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has said that due to nesting chicks the work will be postponed until September.

The job of removing the dolphins was contracted to Orkney-based Leask Marine Ltd and was due to start on the 12th July, however workers came across gull chicks making the removal a non-starter.

‘We have decided the best and most efficient action is to return to site later’

The delay comes as all birds’ nests in the UK are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act. This gives protection to wild birds, their nests and eggs from harm such as forced removal or destruction of habitat.

Brian Sydney, senior engineer, CMAL, said: “The area was checked for wildlife during the initiation phase, but clearly the birds have set-up home in the intervening period. We can’t move or disturb the chicks, so we have decided the best and most efficient action is to return to site later in the summer after the chicks have flown the nest. Timings have yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely we will return in September.”

The two berthing dolphins were part of the former Skye ferry system which operated across the narrow Loch of Alsh strait for 154 years.

It’s main purpose was to transport people and goods from the mainland to the Isle of Skye.

That was until the Skye bridge opened in 1995, making in much easier for cars to cross to Skye with 5,000 journeys made across the bridge every day in 2019, according to Transport Scotland.