Nearly 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Scotland in the last 24 hours

New figures released show that Covid cases have hit their highest since mid-July.

A total of 1,498 cases have been recorded across Scotland in the last 24 hours, up 466 from the day before.

Positive cases in Grampian increased to 107 while in Highlands the number was 70.

In the islands, NHS Orkney recorded four while the Western Isles and Shetland noted one each.

A further 10 people have died from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking Scotland’s death toll to 8.013.

There are a further 356 people in hospital, including 33 from Grampian – with five in intensive care – and 14 from the Highlands.

Restrictions were eased at the start of the week and we may not know the impact of this for a few weeks, with health officials urging people to remain cautious.

Some of Aberdeen’s most popular clubs reopened after almost 18 months of closure as Scotland faced a long period of varied lockdowns and restrictions.

Vaccinations are starting to increase due to the expansion to include 16 and 17 year olds who can get a vaccine.

First doses totalled 4,941 bringing the number of people who have received at least one dose to 4,034,420.

In terms of second doses 17,721 were adminstered in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,375,524.