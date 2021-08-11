Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Nearly 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Scotland in the last 24 hours

By Ross Hempseed
11/08/2021, 3:42 pm Updated: 11/08/2021, 4:36 pm
A lateral flow test is used to get results of a Covid test.

New figures released show that Covid cases have hit their highest since mid-July.

A total of 1,498 cases have been recorded across Scotland in the last 24 hours, up 466 from the day before.

Positive cases in Grampian increased to 107 while in Highlands the number was 70.

In the islands, NHS Orkney recorded four while the Western Isles and Shetland noted one each.

A further 10 people have died from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking Scotland’s death toll to 8.013.

There are a further 356 people in hospital, including 33 from Grampian – with five in intensive care – and 14 from the Highlands.

Restrictions were eased at the start of the week and we may not know the impact of this for a few weeks, with health officials urging people to remain cautious.

Some of Aberdeen’s most popular clubs reopened after almost 18 months of closure as Scotland faced a long period of varied lockdowns and restrictions.

Vaccinations are starting to increase due to the expansion to include 16 and 17 year olds who can get a vaccine.

First doses totalled 4,941 bringing the number of people who have received at least one dose to 4,034,420.

In terms of second doses 17,721 were adminstered in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,375,524.