Mysterious pilot plots 50-mile tall Christmas tree stretching across Highlands

The skies over the Highlands saw a different kind of festive visitor yesterday, as a pilot traced a massive Christmas tree on an afternoon flight.

A few days before Santa is set to pay a visit, the light aircraft took off from Dornoch in Sutherland and flew as far as Strathy on the north coast, before completing the other side of the tree on its way south again.

That makes the pilot’s Christmas tree a spectacular 50 miles tall.

Delighted enthusiasts watched the shape being traced out on plane tracking website Flightradar24 after take-off at 12.11pm.

The pilot’s identity is unknown, though the call sign for their aircraft – N260AP – seems to belong to a privately owned SIAI-Marchetti SF.260D similar to the one seen below.

The particular plane that carried out the trip, however, appears to have been given a colourful paint job of blue, green and yellow hexagons.

Mallaig lifeboat had a similar idea yesterday, as the RNLI crew traced out another massive Christmas tree off the west coast while on a training exercise.

Another festive track, this time from the lifeboat out on a training exercise – must be navigation training tonight 😊🌲🌲 Posted by Mallaig Harbour Authority on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Their trip came two days after Norwegian fish carrier the Ranja Commander drew a Christmas star in the same patch of sea.