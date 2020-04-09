My Weekly magazine celebrates 110th anniversary – and here’s how you can join in the celebrations

A popular women’s magazine is today celebrating it’s 110th birthday.

And while the team at My Weekly have had to scale back their celebrations due to the current coronavirus pandemic, they’ve made sure their readers won’t be missing out.

In a bid to make sure the occasion doesn’t go unnoticed, fans are being offered an extra special birthday boost by the feel-good magazine.

Readers across the country are being invited to nominate other people who deserve a special birthday treat from the My Weekly team.

And one person is already set to receive her gift today.

Perth woman Jessie Sinclair is also celebrating her 110th birthday today, with a special gift hamper dispatched to her as a treat.

My Weekly editor Stuart Johnstone said: “My Weekly has survived two world wars as well as various social and economic challenges, and here we are, still producing our top class magazine in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, reaching our readers who now more than ever need a feel good read.

“At My Weekly, we’ve always put our readers at the heart of everything we do.

“Their zest for life motivates us and while we aren’t celebrating our birthday as we originally planned, we still want to give something back and celebrate hand in hand with anyone else experiencing a birthday at this time.”

At it’s peak My Weekly sold more than 1 million copies and featured greats including Sylvia Plath, James Heriot and Carla Lane. The magazine’s mix of warm-hearted advice, fiction and lifestyle still continues to strike a cord with readers across the country.

The team have also launched a special My Weekly birthday gift for readers: a My Weekly subscription deal with audiences able to purchase their first 13 issues for £4 – the perfect birthday gift or anyone looking for a lift while we are all social distancing!

How to get involved in the birthday celebrations

Anyone who is experiencing a birthday in April, or who has a loved one who is can get in touch by: