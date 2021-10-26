Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Murals hung in old Shetland school take pride of place in new building

By Lauren Robertson
26/10/2021, 1:25 pm Updated: 26/10/2021, 1:40 pm
Ian Guthrie's mural.

Three murals which hung in the old Anderson High School building in Lerwick have taken pride of place in the new school.

The murals, which were made in the 60s and 70s, have been in storage until now.

They previously hung in the old school dining area and assembly hall and now hang above the new dining hall and canteen.

The murals

Two of the murals were created by ex-pupils Ian Coutts and Ian Guthrie back in 1963.

They were in their sixth year at the time, and were asked by the school’s art teacher, Charlie Forret, to make something for the dining hall which had just been built.

With the help of fellow pupils John Mouat, Brian Tait, William Goodlad and David Johnston, the boys painted the murals in their free time.

Both are painted onto wooden boards, which are around 33ft in length together.

Mr Coutts’ mural shows Shetland history spanning from Neolithic times to the present day, featuring various images of fishing and crofting.

Ian Coutts’ mural.

Mr Guthrie’s mural is a Shetland regatta scene painted in a bold colourist style.

Both Mr Coutts and Mr Guthrie went on to study art after leaving school before becoming teachers.

They even taught together for a period of time at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh.

The third mural was painted by Martin Emslie, a former art teacher at Anderson High School.

Martin Emslie’s mural.

It was created in 1979 and brings together iconic locations from ‘Old Lerwick’, including The Old Tolbooth, Commercial Street and the Market Cross.

Mr Emslie’s piece was on display at the Freefield Centre before it closed in 2013, but is now hung in its new home at the school.

The ex-teacher helped to restore his mural before it was displayed.

Leaving a mark

Valerie Nicolson is the current head teacher at Anderson High School, which moved into its new building in 2017.

She is keen to ensure that these murals are not the last hung in the school.

She said: “I’m so pleased to see these pieces of art in our new school building. They are an important part of the school’s art history and they now have pride of place in a busy part of the school, where they add a lot of colour and character.

“We have plans to add a new mural to the school in the future to ensure that current pupils can leave their mark too, reflecting Shetland life today.”