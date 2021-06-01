Mum who was stabbed by mentally ill son wants him to get help

A mentally ill man who stabbed his mum sobbed after the attack: “They are telling me to kill you”.

Julie-Ann Whittaker-Firth, 57, was attacked by Samuel Jones at the family home in Lybster, Caithness last summer.

The 29-year-old had been suffering from mental health issues at the time and stated before the stabbing: “I am sorry. I have got to do this.”

The first offender today pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to assaulting his mum to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

Jones’ QC Kevin McCallum told the hearing: “She is worried about her son.

“She does not want him punished. She wants him helped.

“His mother does not want anything bad to happen to her son.

“She is an entirely responsible member of the community and loves her son.”

Lord Mulholland remanded Jones in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.

‘Stop him … he has actually stabbed me’

The court heard there had been concerns about Jones before the attack.

On the day of the crime, he went for a bath, got dressed then armed himself with a knife from the kitchen.

As relatives sat in the living room, he apologised and added: “They are telling me to kill you.”

He grabbed Ms Whittaker-Firth and struck her twice with the blade.

The victim yelled at her other son: “Stop him … he has actually stabbed me.”

Jones’ brother leapt over a coffee table and restrained him.

A sobbing Jones then said: “Please, you have to let me do this.”

His brother pleaded with him stating it was “all in his head”.

Originally faced attempted murder charge

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel said Miss Whittaker Firth suffered two wounds to the left side of her body.

The injuries were described as having a potential danger to her life.

Medics later concluded Jones was suffering a “psychotic episode” at the time.

He had initially faced an attempted murder allegation today before prosecutors accepted the guilty plea to the reduced charge.

Jones’ QC Mr McCallum told the court: “This incident would not have happened if this man was not unwell at the time.”