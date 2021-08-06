Mum illegally claimed more than £10,000 in benefits

A fraudster who illegally received more than £10,000 in benefits has been given the chance to repay the cash.

Laura Frost, 37, had previously admitted fraudulently receiving £6,004.25 of income support and £4,255.15 in housing benefits between April 24 2018 and September 22 2019.

Fiscal depute David Morton said she had failed to declare she was cohabiting but still made claims as a single parent.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told yesterday that she must provide proof of the amount repaid on August 4 next year.

The court heard that Frost – of Rosehaugh Road, Inverness – had been separated from her husband but became unwell at the end of 2018 and he returned home to assist with the care of their children.

Defence solicitor Cecily Kingston said although they were still separated at the time, he would stay overnight occasionally.

She added: “She is a first offender and the background report states she is at low risk of re-offending. She is liaising with the DWP for repayment and is trying to address this.”