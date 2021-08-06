Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mum illegally claimed more than £10,000 in benefits

By David Love
06/08/2021, 6:00 am
Laura Frost appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
A fraudster who illegally received more than £10,000 in benefits has been given the chance to repay the cash.

Laura Frost, 37, had previously admitted fraudulently receiving £6,004.25 of income support and £4,255.15 in housing benefits between April 24 2018 and September 22 2019.

Fiscal depute David Morton said she had failed to declare she was cohabiting but still made claims as a single parent.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told yesterday that she must provide proof of the amount repaid on August 4 next year.

The court heard that Frost – of Rosehaugh Road, Inverness – had been separated from her husband but became unwell at the end of 2018 and he returned home to assist with the care of their children.

Defence solicitor Cecily Kingston said although they were still separated at the time, he would stay overnight occasionally.

She added: “She is a first offender and the background report states she is at low risk of re-offending. She is liaising with the DWP for repayment and is trying to address this.”