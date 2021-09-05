Major overnight search in Ballachullish for missing West Lothian man

Overnight searches have been run in the Highlands for a man reported missing from West Lothian.

Coastguard crews, mountain rescue teams, police officers and fire personnel have been out in the Ballachullish area searching for Patryck Lipinski.

The 21-year-old is believed to have travelled to the village from his home in Bathgate overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

His vehicle, a red Hyundai i20, was found abandoned in Ballachullish in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A major search involving the Oban lifeboat, a search and rescue helicopter from Inverness and the Glencoe mountain rescue team was launched at about 3.45am.

Searches are ongoing in the Ballachullish area for Patryck Lipinski who has been reported missing.The 21-year-old is… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, 5 September 2021

Coastguard crews have now been stood down following a search of the area pending further instructions from police.

Emergency services are growing increasingly concerned for Mr Lipinski’s welfare.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers. He is 6ft 3in tall with short fair hair.

Inspector Judy Hill said: “We are concerned for Patryck’s welfare and we are working with partners from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue teams and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to carry out searches in the Ballachullish area.

“If you have information which could help, if you believe you may have seen him or if you could have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could show him or his car, please call 101, quoting incident 0799 of September 5.”