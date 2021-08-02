‘He has left us as suddenly as he arrived’: MP Drew Hendry’s heartbreak following death of one-year-old grandson

MP Drew Hendry has spoken of his devastation following the “sudden” death of his baby grandson.

Little Cameron made an unexpected appearance last June, when his mum Jill Seager was rushed to hospital with stomach pains.

However an X-ray revealed she had actually been in labour for 10 hours. She and proud dad Ross welcomed Cameron into the world on June 15, weighing 6lb 6oz.

But heartbroken Mr Hendry, MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, today revealed the “wonderful” tot had died “as suddenly as he arrived”.

In a statement released on Facebook on behalf of his family, Mr Hendry said they were “devastated by this tragic loss.”

He wrote: “Our wonderful grandson, Cameron, died, suddenly but peacefully, in his sleep on July 23. Our whole family and those around us have been devastated by this tragic loss.

“Cameron came into our lives suddenly, joyfully and miraculously. He was an unexpected gift, whose very arrival caused excitement and delight for us and many more, from far and wide when the news broke.

“Although he has left us as suddenly as he arrived, we are forever grateful for our short time with him.”

Treasured memories

Mr Hendry said the family will treasure their precious memories of the one-year-old and said they will “carry his light, his humour and his energy” with them through their lives.

He added: “For all of the considerable pain and heartache for Ross and Jill, as well as for the immediate and extended family and friends, we are all determined to remember the joy that Cameron brought to our lives and carry his light, his humour and his energy with us.

“We will live our lives with his hand in ours and our hearts entwined.”

“As there was considerable public interest in Cameron’s birth we felt it appropriate to issue these words but don’t wish to make any further comment. We would now hope for privacy as we come to terms with his loss.”

Cameron’s devastated parents have now launched a Crowdfunding appeal to raise money in support of the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and for Pinocchio’s nursery.

A target of £1,000 has been set, with £405 already raised in just 15 hours.

The couple want to raise money for the hospital charity in honour of the aftercare their son received as they feel this would be an “incredible way to send off our son” as well as provide great comfort to the immediate family.

They hope the donations allows more families the chance to say goodbye in such a warm, cosy and loving environment.

The Edinburgh-based couple also revealed plans to donate money to Cameron’s nursery which became such a “big part of his short life.”

“We would be grateful if those wishing to do so could donate to the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, whose work gave such comfort to us, and to Cameron’s Nursery where he was loved and is also sorely missed,” Mr Hendry added.