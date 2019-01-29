Motorist caught driving with windows still covered with snow

Police in the Highlands have revealed a car was stopped with its windscreen almost completely covered in snow.

The vehicle was stopped by Highlands and Islands Police on the A9 near Thurso in the early hours of this morning.

Police said “appropriate action has been taken against the driver in relation to road traffic offences”.

In a post on its official Facebook page officers reminded motorists to clear their windows and roof of snow before setting off.

A spokesperson said: “It is important before you set off to make sure your windows are clean, properly demisted and clear of all snow and ice before you drive.

“Also make sure that your roof is clear of snow as this affects drivers behind you and can also cause obstructions on your windscreen when braking.

“Winter road safety is not just about clearing your windows – take special care that brakes, tyres, lights, batteries and wiper blades are in good condition and well maintained.

“In addition, washer bottles need to contain an additive to stop the water from freezing.

“Be aware of the forecast before you set off and if the weather or road conditions are poor or dangerous then consider whether you really need to travel right away.”