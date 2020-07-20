Motorist caught at 90mph on A96 was ‘nearly five-times drink-drive limit’

A man has been charged after police spotted a vehicle travelling at 90mph on a stretch of the A96.

The incident happened near Alves in Moray on July 9, with the driver almost five-times the drink-drive limit, according to police.

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with drink driving and speeding.

It comes a Police Scotland announced the results of their summer drink/drug driving campaign.

Across the country, 7,457 drivers were stopped between June 27 and July 10.

Of these, 264 were detected for drink or drug offences, with 122 people failing the roadside drug test.

Of the drivers caught over the drink-drive limit, 27 were caught the morning after according to police.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Deputy Head of Road Policing, Superintendent Simon Bradshaw said: “Over the course of our summer road safety campaign 1 in 28 drivers were detected for drink/drug offences and it is disappointing that we are still stopping people who drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.”

Superintendent Bradshaw added: “Our campaign this year was intelligence led in order to target areas where we know people take unnecessary risks by drink or drug driving.

“It is disappointing to see that despite our advice and that of our Road Safety partners, some people are still willing to put themselves, and other innocent members of the public, at risk by drink or drug driving.

“Drink or drug driving is known to be a contributory factor in serious injury and fatal collisions. By driving under the influence of drink or drugs, your actions could be responsible for causing someone’s death or your own, leaving behind grieving family and friends.

“We continue to see a number of drivers reported to us by family members, friends or colleagues and I want to thank people who had the courage to report drink or drug drivers to us. This information helps our officers to act quickly to stop drivers under the influence before they seriously injure or kill someone and I would continue to encourage reporting of such unacceptable behaviour to us.”

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “It is disappointing that there continues to be a persistent minority of drivers who ignore the law and put their lives and those of others at risk, by driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“This is the first summer campaign with Scotland’s new drug driving offence operating and the irresponsible actions of these few drivers caught under the influence is discouraging as we try to make Scotland’s roads safer.

“My message is absolutely clear; to drink and drive is utterly unacceptable and will ruin lives. We fully support Police Scotland’s summer enforcement campaign, which reinforces the message that the best approach is none.”