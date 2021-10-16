News / Scotland Mother and son missing from Dingwall traced By Shona Gossip 16/10/2021, 9:15 am Police have confirmed the pair have been found safe and well A mum and her son reported missing from Dingwall have been traced safe and well. Police last night issued an urgent appeal to find Linda Newlands, 30, and 10-year-old Andrew Baird, after they were last seen on Wednesday. They were growing increasingly concerned for their welfare as time went on. Officers have now said they are “pleased to confirm” the pair have been found safely. Update – Missing mother and son tracedWe are pleased to confirm that Linda Newlands, 30, and her 10-year-old son… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Saturday, 16 October 2021 Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe