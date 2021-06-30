‘More work to do’: Aberdeen Airport commits to net zero by mid-2030s

Scotland’s Transport Minister has joined Aberdeen Airport’s owners in launching a strategy to achieve net zero for direct emissions by mid-2030s.

Graeme Dey MSP, joined chief executive of AGS Airports, Derek Provan, to publish the roadmap which sets out how the company will meet its climate change responsibilities.

The company, which owns Aberdeen International, Glasgow and Southampton airports, has pledged to decarbonise its infrastructure.

It comes ahead of Glasgow hosting Cop26, which is expected to be the most significant environmental summit since Paris in 2015.

Commitments within the strategy launched on Wednesday include the promotion of sustainable aviation fuels, hydrogen and electric flight.

Other strategies include banning all unavoidable single-use products within the airport terminals and continuing the roll-out of electric charging points.

‘Committed’ to working with government

Mr Provan said the airport has made “significant progress” in addressing its own environmental impacts but recognises there is “more work to do”.

He added: “In November, the world will look to Glasgow when we host the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Cop26.

“This will be the opportunity for governments to agree a global response to what is a truly global challenge.

“At AGS, we are committed to working with governments to ensure we play our role in addressing the climate emergency while supporting economic and social development in the regions we serve.”

Scotland’s Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said he was “delighted” to see AGS Airports lay out their plans to reduce emissions across their sites.

He added: “I warmly welcome their commitment to achieving net-zero carbon for direct emissions by the mid-2030s and working with the wider aviation sector to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

“Working together, government and the aviation industry can look to create a future in which we enjoy the social and economic benefits of air travel without having an impact on the environment.”