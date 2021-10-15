Moray records highest daily number of positive Covid cases

Moray has reported 70 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours – the highest number of new daily cases for the local authority since the start of the pandemic.

The latest Scottish Government figures show that there were 2,762 new cases of coronavirus across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian recorded 363 new cases of Covid over the past 24 hours.

Aberdeenshire accounted for 173 of the new cases, and Aberdeen City had 119.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland recorded 125 new cases of coronavirus, with Argyll and Bute reporting 39 cases.

Shetland reported seven new cases of Covid while the Western Isles and Orkney both had four.

There were 851 people in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid. According to government data, 63 of those patients were in NHS Grampian hospitals and 18 in NHS Highland hospitals.

A further 45 people were in intensive care yesterday with the virus.

According to the statistics, 32 people died across Scotland from the virus in the last 24 hours, with two being from Aberdeenshire.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,278,937 people have received their first dose and 3,873,790 have received their second dose.

This indicates that 78.32% of Scots have received their first dose and 70.91% have been double jagged.