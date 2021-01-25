Monica Lennon: ‘Independence is not my cause; my cause is change in the country’

Monica Lennon has pledged to not turn her face away from those who believe the independence question has yet to be settled.

In doing so, she has set herself apart from many within her party and certainly from Anas Sarwar, her competitor in the Scottish Labour leadership race and widely billed as the “establishment candidate”.

Ms Lennon, who recently steered the passage of a landmark bill to introduce free access to period products, said the party requires “fresh leadership” if it is to again play an active part in Scottish politics.