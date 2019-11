Two missing school boys who sparked a major search in the central belt have been found safe and well.

Specialist officers, including the police dog unit, were drafted in to help find Michael, 9, and James (Jamie) O’Brien, 6, who were last seen in the Carnethie Street area of Rosewell at around 8am this morning.

The pair had been dropped off at school, however failed to enter the premises.

However, police have this afternoon confirmed the pair have been found safe and well.