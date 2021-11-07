Missing Highland youngsters found safe and well

Three Highland youngsters have been found safe and well by police after failed to return home from a fireworks display in Dornoch.

Police launched an urgent appeal for information on Saturday in an effort to trace the whereabouts of Shanai Anderson 15, Anthony Campbell, 14, and Mackenzie Tulloch, 12.

The trio were seen last seen at a bus stop in the Sutherland village around 10pm on Friday evening evening.

We are pleased to confirm that Shanai Anderson, Anthony Campbell and Mackenzie Tulloch from the Inverness-shire area have been traced safe and well. Thanks to those who shared and commented. Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Saturday, 6 November 2021

Police have now confirmed the group have been traced safe and well.

Officers thanked the public for their support with their inquiries.