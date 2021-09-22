Missing Highland man may have taken rucksack with him

A Highland man has been reported missing after he was not seen since Tuesday morning.

The last reported sighting of Dean Lockhart was in Munlochy at about 9.30am that day.

The 36-year-old, who is from the Black Isle village, is believed to be in possession of a black rucksack.

Police Scotland are appealing for information to assist in tracing a missing 36 year old man from Munlochy. Dean Lockhart was last seen in the Munlochy area about 0930 hours on 21/09/21. Dean is 5'10", slim to medium build with dark receding hairline and a short brown beard. pic.twitter.com/Q1DOve5KQQ — Northern Police (@northernPolice) September 22, 2021

He is described as 5ft 10in tall with dark receding hair and a short brown beard.

Anyone with information about Mr Lockhart’s whereabouts should call police on 101 and quote incident number PS-20210921-3305.